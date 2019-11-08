Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is considering running for US President

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg is considering entering the race for the presidential nominations on the Democratic party ticket.
The former Mayor of New York expressed his concerns that the choice of candidates is not good enough to beat Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.
The 77-year-old businessman is expected to present his nomination for the primary elections in Alabama. To date there are 17 candidates who will be contesting the Democratic Party nomination with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders leading the polls.
