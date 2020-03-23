Foreign Affairs

Covid-19: Riots in Colombia prisons leave 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured

The fear and anxiety which Covid-19 has brought with it, has lead to major riots in a Colombia prison which has left 23 prisoners dead and 83 others injured.

The prisoners at the La Modelo prison in Bogota tried to escape and this led to a number of deaths. It appears that this was not the only riot in the country as the same happened at other prisons.

Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said that no one managed to escape and there was no issue of sanitation which could have sparked the riots. Cabello also said that no prisoners are infected by the Coronavirus.