Flock of rare Short-toed Eagles spotted in Malta, then disappears….
Posted On -

A flock of around fifteen rare Short-toed Eagles was observed flying low by Birdlife Malta members. Many of the birds were spotted alighting in the Siġġiewi and Rabat area, and were never seen again.

In a statement Birdlife said that some of its members observed one of these eagles shot down at Girgenti and that Administrative Law Enforcement policemen were immediately called on site, where a search of the area was carried out.

At the same time, many of the other eagles dispersed in the vicinity. Birdlife stated that both during sunset and afterwards various shots were heard in the area where the birds alighted.

Despite the efforts, Birdlife Malta added that investigation did not lead to arrests or the finding of carcasses.

The organisation further stated that the majority of these birds were likely killed as only one eagle was seen after the shooting was heard.

Anyone wishing to contact Birdlife Malta, even anonymously, with information on hunters who may possess any one of these Short-toed Eagles shot in the weekend, may phone 7925 5697. Birdlife also called on the public to pass on every relative information on this flock of white eagles.

