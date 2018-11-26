Four soldiers die in Istanbul helicopter crash

Four soldiers died and another soldier was injured when a Turkish military helicopter crashed in Istanbul.
At the time of the crash the soldiers were on a training exercise.
The helicopter crashed in a residential zone.
An investigation is presently under way to determine the cause of the accident.
145 whales have died after becoming trapped in a bay on Steward Island in New Zealand. The gruesome discovery was made by a man walking in the area. The authorities…
He was a football idol for a long time when he used to play with Sampdoria and Juventus, while more recently he was a successful coach with Chelsea. However, away…
Mexico will be deporting 500 immigrants who stormed the US border. The immigrants, who are mostly from Central America, tried to cross over into the US illegally after the authorities…
A Spanish medical team led by surgeon César Noval has carried out a 17-hour operation to change a person’s sex. In Spain this whole process can normally take between two…