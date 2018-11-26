Foreign Affairs
Four soldiers die in Istanbul helicopter crash
Posted On -

Four soldiers died and another soldier was injured when a Turkish military helicopter crashed in Istanbul.

At the time of the crash the soldiers were on a training exercise.

The helicopter crashed in a residential zone.

An investigation is presently under way to determine the cause of the accident.

 

