UPDATED (2): EU Summit suspended until tomorrow as leaders fail to agree

Posted On - Report: Mario Xuereb from Brussells Photos: DOI, EP

The special meeting of the European Council has been temporarily suspended and will continue tomorrow at 11.00am. This was announced by European Council President Donald Tusk a short time ago.

The leaders have been in meetings since 6.00pm yesterday to try to name five possible candidates for key EU institutions posts. The proposal that was discussed this morning involved the appointment of Frans Timmermans for President of the European Commission and Kristalina Georgieva as President of the European Council; Manfred Weber is still being named as possible President of the European Parliament, while the Belgian PM Charles Michel and Commissioner Margret Vestager are being mentioned as EU High Representatives for Foreign Affairs.

However the talks, which lasted more than 18 hours, were inconclusive and President Tusk decided to suspend the meeting, which is to reconvene tomorrow.

Earlier it was reported that European Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva is being used as bait for EU Eastern countries to accept Frans Timmermans as President of the European Commission.

Meanwhile, last night and in recent hours, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was involved in a series of meetings with President of the European Council Donald Tusk as well as Prime Ministers and Heads of Government that form part of the Socialists and Democrats Group. Malta’s choice was declared in recent weeks, with the Maltese Government expressing its support for Timmermans for the European Commission presidency.

After a long, sleepless night, and after 18 hours of formal and informal talks which began yesterday afternoon, and after many hours of consultation and talks, this morning Frans Timmermans was once again mentioned as the most electable candidate for the post of President of the European Commission.

The original proposal for Belgium PM Charles Michel to be President of the Council and Bulgarian Commissioner Kristalina Georgieva to be High Representative for Foreign Affairs was switched round and now Georgieva is being proposed for the post of European Council President instead of Donald Tusk.

The advantage of this proposal is that Georgieva, who is from an Eastern EU country, will go down well with the Visegrad countries, however at the same time the disadvantage is that the usual practice that the President of the Council is chosen from among Government leaders would have been abandoned. Georgieva was a Commissioner but was never the PM of Bulgaria.

