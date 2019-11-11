Foreign Affairs

Brexit Party candidates will only contest localities not won by the Conservatives in 2017

Posted On - Report: Adrian Spiteri

The Leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has announced that the party’s candidates will only be contesting the electoral localities that were not won by the Conservative Party during the 2017 General Election. The aim is to support the Conservatives to gain an absolute majority in the forthcoming General Election on 12th December. Farage said this decision was taken to avoid a split in the Brexit vote.

Farage said he had decided to enter into this alliance with the Conservatives following Boris Johnson’s declaration that he will not be further extending Britain’s Brexit date.

He further said that 600 candidates spread throughout Britain will be giving an advantage to those parties opposing Brexit and thus creating the chance for another Brexit Referendum to be held.

Prime Minister Johnson welcomed Farage’s decision and said this could avoid once more returning a minority Government.

He said that following the election he will be able to implement the country’s wishes and Britain will exit from the European Union on 31st January next year.