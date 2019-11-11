Foreign Affairs
Brexit Party candidates will only contest localities not won by the Conservatives in 2017
Posted On -
Report: Adrian Spiteri

The Leader of Britain’s Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has announced that the party’s candidates will only be contesting the electoral localities that were not won by the Conservative Party during the 2017 General Election. The aim is to support the Conservatives to gain an absolute majority in the forthcoming General Election on 12th December. Farage said this decision was taken to avoid a split in the Brexit vote.

Farage said he had decided to enter into this alliance with the Conservatives following Boris Johnson’s declaration that he will not be further extending Britain’s Brexit date.

He further said that 600 candidates spread throughout Britain will be giving an advantage to those parties opposing Brexit and thus creating the chance for another Brexit Referendum to be held.

Prime Minister Johnson welcomed Farage’s decision and said this could avoid once more returning a minority Government.

He said that following the election he will be able to implement the country’s wishes and Britain will exit from the European Union on 31st January next year.

Other News
Current Affairs
Youths from around the EU in Malta to discuss EU institutions

Over 200 youths from EU Member Countries and countries aspiring to EU Membership are in Malta to participate in a series of discussions regarding the operations of EU institutions, particularly…

Foreign Affairs
Treating drug addiction by operating on the brain

In the first operation of its kind in the United States, a person will overcome drug addiction through a brain transplant. Gerod Buckhalter, thirty-three years, who has battled drug addiction…

Foreign Affairs
UK: Two cannabis-based medicines approved by NHS

The NHS has approved two cannabis-based drugs to help treat epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. This after consultations were held with the drugs advisory body NICE, which carries out research into…

Spanish Socialist party wins general election but does not obtain parliamentary majority

According to exit polls, the Spanish Socialist party has won the general elections but did not manage to obtain enough seats to have a parliamentary majority. The Conservative party won…

View More
20:00 News
10/11/2019
Current Affairs
WITH VIDEO: Man raises animals at construction site – was allegedly beating a dog
Current Affairs
Football coach assaulted by parent at Ħaż-Żabbar
Current Affairs
WATCH: Families with children shelter from hail storm at Mellieħa
Current Affairs
Relaxing on a sofa instead of being put down
Current Affairs
Very bad weather forecast for the next few days

Search by keywords