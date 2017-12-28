Current Affairs
Jason Vella appointed Chief Executive of Enemalta
Posted On -

From the beginning of the new year Engineer Jason Vella will be the new CEO of Enemalta after he was appointed by the Board of Directors.

Jason Vella will be heading the Enemalta Board of Management in the administration of the company’s services and operations to reach the strategic targets stipulated by the Board of Directors. He will be supported by Enemalta’s Chairman Engineer Fredrick Azzopardi, who will continue to chair the Board of Directors.

Vella joined Enemalta this year to lead the business strategy and commercial department which was set up recently.

In this role, he will co-ordinate various investments including industrial power engineering services to agencies in the manufacturing sectors, renewable energy products as well as collaboration with Streamcast Technologies, Inc.  for the development of global data centres at the Enemalta facilities in Marsa.

The new CEO graduated in electrical engineering and formed part of the senior management of various companies, including GO plc and its subsidiary Alberta Fire and Security Ltd.

