Keith Schembri withdraws libel proceedings against Simon Busuttil

Posted On -

Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Keith Schembri, has withdrawn the libel case he filed against Nationalist MP Simon Busuttil on allegations the latter made concerning Schembri’s connection to 17 Black. Mr Schembri withdrew the libel after repeatedly refusing to answer questions put to him by opposing counsel in a case before Magistrate Victor Axiaq, because he said this could prejudice his position in the light of three other pending inquiries – some of them where he still had to testify. Earlier, the Magistrate refused Mr Schembri request to abstain from the case and also refused the request for Mr Schembri not to testify.

In response, Repubblika said in a statement that Mr Schembri ought to resign from his position at Castille, in light of his refusal to testify on grounds that he did not want t to incriminate himself.

Repubblika said that while it recognized the fact that everyone had the right to refuse to testify so as not to incriminate oneself, decency requires that a person in public office who avails himself of this right should immediately abandon that position. It added that the position of Schembri has long been untenable since revelations about his secret company in Panama emerged, and it is now more untenable than ever.