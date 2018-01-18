Current Affairs

MEP David Casa presents more evidence on Pilatus Bank to European Central Bank

Posted On -

The Head of the Nationalist Party delegation to the European Parliament, David Casa, has stated that he has presented more evidence on Pilatus Bank to the European Central Bank, for the necessary steps to be taken regarding contravention of the code in connection with money laundering regulations.

Mr Casa said in a statement that from its beginning, the bank always appeared to be an entity for money laundering. Mr Casa drew the attention of the Board of Supervision of the European Central Bank to the recent report of the European Parliament delegation which had visited Malta towards the end of last year.

The report was seen both by the President of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi and by the Chairperson of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria, with the Nationalist Euro MP saying he had requested the intervention of the European Central Bank in the case of Pilatus Bank. Casa added that in its report the European Parliament delegation requested the European Central Bank to analyse how Pilatus Bank had been granted a licence to allow it to provide its services within the European Union, and whether it could intervene for the licence to be revoked.