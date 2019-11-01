Millions of gas masks distributed in India

Over five million gas masks have been handed out in New Delhi, following a deterioration in air pollution to ‘severe levels’ in the past hours.
The masks have been handed out in schools to students and their parents, exactly before all schools in the Indian capital sent everyone home and closed their doors, at least until Tuesday.
The Principal Minister for the City, Arvind Kejriwal, spoke about events and likened the situation in New Delhi and the surrounding states to gas chambers. In fact, all construction work and work on fireworks have been suspended.
Kejriwal has urged all citizens to use the masks being provided, as a layer of white smoke has descended over the city.
