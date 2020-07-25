Current Affairs

Minister Carmelo Abela says it should not be only employees who ask to work from home

Minister Carmelo Abela has suggested that national policies on remote working, both in the public and in the private sector, should start being more taxative. This means that instead of just the employee requesting to work from home, employers should also be given this choice. The Minister stated this when taking part in a webinar organised by Grant Thornton on the challenge of sustainable development.

Minister Abela explained that one of the lessons learnt from Covid-19 was that one can have staff working from home with work productivity remaining the same, and at the same time this situation would help to reduce traffic congestion on the roads as well as fuel emissions.

Minister Abela pointed out that organisations can opt for different models; one example is when staff work from home three days a week and at the office on the other two days, or the other way round according to exigencies at the workplace.

Minister Abela stated that at the end of the day we are obliged to take care of the world we live in today, and even more, to ensure we hand over a better world to future generations. Referring to the challenge of sustainable development at the international level, the Minister said every country which is a member of the United Nations needs to work with others so that the 17 targets for sustainable development are achieved by 2030.

Minister Abela added that at a national level we have to work together, internally in Government but also with private companies and with civil society. The Minister reiterated that for this reason, sustainable development is an integral part of the Government’s agenda, so much so that today it is the responsibility of the Minister within the Prime Minister’s Office. Malta, the Minister further stated, is one of the few countries with a specific model of governance for sustainable development in action, which is supported by the Sustainable Development Act.

Also taking part in the webinar were Environment and Resources Authority Executive Director Michelle Piccinino and Planning Authority Architect Dr Wendy Jo Mifsud. The session was conducted by Grant Thornton Partner Austin Demajo.