UPDATED (2): Young woman injured in motorcycle accident in Hamrun

Posted On - Photos: Mario Micallef, Dailin Bennetti Video: Mario Micallef

A young woman was injured this morning in a collision in St Joseph High Road, Hamrun at around 11.15am..

TVM is informed that the accident, which occurred near St George’s chapel, involved a motorcycle and two cars. The motorcyclist, a young woman aged 20 from San Gwann, was injured in the accident.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, however her condition is not yet known.

The collision led to a traffic congestion in Hamrun’s main road and the surrounding area as the road was closed to traffic for some time.