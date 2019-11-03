Nigel Farage won’t be contesting UK General election

The leader of UK’s Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, said he would not be contesting the general election on 12 December, but will be giving support to the 600 candidates contesting with the Brexit Party. Farage contested the general elections to gain a seat seven times, but has never been elected to the British Parliament.
“I thought very hard about this. How do I serve the cause of Brexit best? Because that’s what I’m doing this for. Not for a career. I don’t want to be in politics for the rest of my life. Do I find a seat, try get myself into Parliament, or do I serve the cause better traversing the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, supporting 600 candidates? And, I’ve decided the latter course is the right one,” qal Farage.
Farage criticized the agreement reached by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK to exit the European Union, and said that it is worse than were the UK to remain in the European bloc. Johnson earlier rejected an invitation for an electoral alliance with Farage’s Brexit Party, and said that an agreement with other parties at this time would open the door to electoral victory for Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn.
This month the European Labour Authority was launched. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, followed by the Authority’s first Management Board meeting….
Maltese students were once more exceptionally outstanding and placed first during European Code Week in which they participated with almost 500 projects. The week promotes digital skills and innovation among…
The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has announced that the UK will be given another extension so that it can leave the European Union with a deal. Tusk…
EU ambassadors have met to discuss the extension being requested by the EU for Brexit as British MPs are considering Boris Johnson’s call for an early election. Most of the…