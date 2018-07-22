PN leader calls on Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from Parliamentary Group

During a media conference about the Egrant case, PN leader Adrian Delia stated that he had asked Dr Simon Busuttil to shoulder political responsibility and suspend himself from the Nationalist Parliamentary Group.
Dr Delia declared that in light of the Nationalist Party principles and the fight against political corruption, Simon Busuttil will be removed, with immediate effect, from the post of Spokesman for Governance.
On behalf of the Nationalist Party, Adrian Delia stated that he accepted the result of the inquiry as the Party believed in the institution of the judiciary. Dr Delia also asked for the report to be published in its entirety.
In a statement, the Labour Party congratulated the Nationalist Party leader for his decision in regard to Simon Busuttil. The PL added that if Simon Busuttil does not resign, it will expect the PN leader to remove him.
