Current Affairs
PN leader calls on Simon Busuttil to suspend himself from Parliamentary Group
Posted On -

During a media conference about the Egrant case, PN leader Adrian Delia stated that he had asked Dr Simon Busuttil to shoulder political responsibility and suspend himself from the Nationalist Parliamentary Group.

Dr Delia declared that in light of the Nationalist Party principles and the fight against political corruption, Simon Busuttil will be removed, with immediate effect, from the post of Spokesman for Governance.

On behalf of the Nationalist Party, Adrian Delia stated that he accepted the result of the inquiry as the Party believed in the institution of the judiciary. Dr Delia also asked for the report to be published in its entirety.

In a statement, the Labour Party congratulated the Nationalist Party leader for his decision in regard to Simon Busuttil. The PL added that if Simon Busuttil does not resign, it will expect the PN leader to remove him.

See the full conference here:

Other News
Current Affairs
AD fears no steps will be taken against Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri because of inquiry result

In light of the conclusions about the Egrant inquiry, Alternattiva Demokratika has stated that it is not easy to prove corruption. AD spokesman Carmel Cacopardo declared that Alternattiva Demokratika had…

Current Affairs
Simon Busuttil describes call for his resignation as ridiculous

MP and former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil has stated that the Prime Minister’s call for his resignation after the outcome of the Egrant inquiry is ridiculous. The inquiry found…

Current Affairs
Immigrants rescued in Maltese waters disembark in Malta

The 19 immigrants who were rescued in Maltese waters during last night have arrived and landed in Malta. The Armed Forces had a busy night with a rescue operation, after…

Current Affairs
Media conference by PN leader Adrian Delia

The Opposition and Nationalist Party leader addressed a media conference shortly in connection with the outcome of the Egrant inquiry, which was published today. The conference was broadcast live on…

View More
20:00 News
21/07/2018
Current Affairs
Iguana seen on the Qawra sea front
Current Affairs
Public warned not to swim at Qui-Si-Sana
Current Affairs
Youth assaults hospital medical team and lobs stones at their ambulance
Current Affairs
WATCH: Enchanting performances at Calleja’s concert
Current Affairs
Man grievously injured after two vans collided at Pieta’

Search by keywords