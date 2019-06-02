Foreign Affairs

Pope apologizes to Roma on behalf of the Catholic Church

Pope Francis has apologised to the Roma people on behalf of the Catholic Church during a visit to Romania.

At a meeting with Roma people on the last day of his visit to the country, the pontiff asked forgiveness for “all those times in history when we have discriminated, mistreated or looked askance at you”.

Roma people have faced persecution in Europe for centuries in Europe and during the last war. Thousands suffered the atrocities of the Holocaust and were killed. Nowadays Roma live in southern and central Europe and make up 10% of Romania’s total population. To date people still face discrimination and most live in poverty.