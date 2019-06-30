Current Affairs

President of the European Commission: Situation uncertain, but Commissioner Frans Timmermanns being mentioned

Posted On - Report: Mario Xuereb minn Brussell

Although the situation is still uncertain, the name of Commissioner Frans Timmermanns has started being mentioned with increasing insistency in Brussels as the number one candidate to replace Jean Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission.

Round about this time the 28 Heads of Government of Euroean Union member states kicked off a special session of the European Council – a session called at short notice and out of schedule with the aim of agreement being reached on a nomination for the post of President of the European Commission.

Timmermanns, a Dutchman, has served in the Juncker Commission as Vice-President of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Regulation and Rule of Law. In the elections for the European Parliament he had been the main candidate of the Socialists and Democrats Group. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat stated in the Maltese Parliament this week that Malta was continuing to support Timmermanns’ nomination.

Timmermanns’ nomination might not go down well with the Polish and Hungarian Governments, which have been criticised by Timmermanns in recent years, and sources are of the opinion that this evening’s summit could be a heated one.

For the Council to nominate someone for the post of President of the European Commission instead of Juncker, it is necessary for the Council to have a qualified majority of 21 out of 28 Heads of Government who are in agreement. The nomination of President of the European Commission would eventually have to be approved by the European Parliament.

If Timmermanns is nominated for President of the European Commission, this would mean the European Union would have discarded, up to a point, the Spitzenkandidat process. In the European Parliament elections held in May, the Socialists and Democrats Group obtained 154 seats against the 182 seats obtained by the European Popular Party.