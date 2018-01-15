Current Affairs

St Paul’s Bay Local Council – PN presents Court injunction, PL says PN has destroyed Council

Posted On - Report: Daphne Cassar

The Nationalist Party has presented a Court injunction regarding the leadership of the St Paul’s Bay Local Council, shortly before the Council is expected to meet to appoint a new Mayor instead of architect Graziella Galea, who resigned because of a motion presented against her, among others by Councillors who had been elected on behalf of the Nationalist Party.

In a media conference in front of the Courts, Nationalist Party Secretary General Clyde Puli stated that the injunction has been presented in order to, in his words, protect the will of the people as expressed in the last Council elections of 2015, when the Nationalist Party had obtained the majority of votes at St Paul’s Bay.

Clyde Puli stated that according to law, in the event of a Mayor’s resignation the vacancy is to be filled by a Councillor from the same party who would have obtained the highest number of votes. Puli accused Labour Party Councillors and two independent Councillors who presented a vote of no confidence in the Mayor of attempting, according to him, to try to take over power in this Council.

Labour Party’s reaction

The Labour Party stated that the injunction by the Nationalist Party is a continuation in the series of erroneous decisions which have culminated in the St Paul’s Bay Council ending up in this state. The PL added that whilst the Court should be allowed to decide on this issue, it noted what it called the Nationalist Party’s panic in allowing the Local Council to be destroyed, and in being incapable of keeping its team united.