Storm damages water main between Malta and Gozo

Posted On - Photos: Jean Pierre

The Water Services Corporation is advising that the night’s storm has damaged the water main between Malta and Gozo. Indications are that the damage is on the stretch between Malta and Comino, as opposed to similar damage last year to the stretch between Comino and Gozo.

The Corporation said in a statement that despite the damage, it will ensure that until such time as repairs are carried out, the supply to Gozo will be guaranteed, and repairs will be taken in hand as soon as the sea situation permits. The Corporation stressed that the incident continues to emphasise the need for Gozo to be independent in regard to water supplies, and highlights the need for the 11 million euro investment currently being undertaken to build a reverse osmosis plant at Ħondoq ir-Rummien. It further stated that this project is in an advanced stage, with restoration of the building to be completed by year’s end, after which the machinery will be installed.