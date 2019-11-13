Storm damages water main between Malta and Gozo

The Water Services Corporation is advising that the night’s storm has damaged the water main between Malta and Gozo. Indications are that the damage is on the stretch between Malta and Comino, as opposed to similar damage last year to the stretch between Comino and Gozo.
The Corporation said in a statement that despite the damage, it will ensure that until such time as repairs are carried out, the supply to Gozo will be guaranteed, and repairs will be taken in hand as soon as the sea situation permits. The Corporation stressed that the incident continues to emphasise the need for Gozo to be independent in regard to water supplies, and highlights the need for the 11 million euro investment currently being undertaken to build a reverse osmosis plant at Ħondoq ir-Rummien. It further stated that this project is in an advanced stage, with restoration of the building to be completed by year’s end, after which the machinery will be installed.
Joseph Piscopo, a 38-year-old car driver from Floriana, has been sentenced to six months behind bars and barred from holding a driving licence for five years, after being found guilty…
9,682 cases of domestic violence have been reported in Malta between 2010 and 2018 – an average of three cases per day. These figures are worrying, particularly when one considers…
Peter the Customs canine has managed to sniff out a passenger who was about to leave the country carrying over 200,000 euro in cash. The case occurred yesterday at Malta…
Fires in the state of New South Wales in Australia continue to threaten and endanger large swathes of land. Residents breathed easier at the close of what had been forecast…