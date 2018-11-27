Lifestyle

WATCH: Christmas decorations at White House – red trees lead to controversy

Posted On - Photos: Twitter Video: YouTube

A month before Christmas, the American First Lady Melania Trump revealed the festive decorations at the White House, the official residence of the US President.

In a video which has just been released by the White House, one can see the elaborate decorations in almost every single room, with Melania Trump walking around to see the work of the 225 volunteers involved in this considerable endeavour.

In all, around 20,000 feet of lights were used, and around 12,000 bows were placed around the 40 red trees in the hall of the East Colonnade. Around 14,000 ornaments were placed in the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall.

However, the main attraction is the Christmas tree which was placed in the Blue Room, which is between 18 – 19 feet high and almost reaches the ceiling. In fact, the chandelier had to be removed so that the tree could fit properly.

The tree arrived in mid-November at the White House from Larry Smith, the winner of the competition held to choose the National Christmas tree. The tree, which came from Newland, North Carolina, was officially presented to President Donald Trump and the First Lady, during which the winner was awarded a prize.

The theme chosen this year is “American Treasures” which according to the White House represents the unique patrimony of the US and the spirit of patriotism. On many of the ornaments, there were the words ‘Be Best’ as part of the campaign to promote the efforts to protect children.

As soon as the video appeared on social media, there was a mixed reaction, because of the use of the deep red colour especially for the red trees in the East Colonnade.

There were many who commented about the taste of Melania Trump, who seemed to have made it obvious in the abundant use of red in her decorations, although there were those who preferred this year’s decorations more than last year’s.