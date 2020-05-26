WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine tests over safety fears

The World Health Organization, (WHO) has suspended hydroxychloroquine testing as a possible treatment for Covid-19. A study has shown that this drug, which is used for malaria, can cause heart problems in patients and increase the risk of death.

Testing of this drug in several countries has been temporarily discontinued as a precaution. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promoted this drug and even said he was taking it.

Last week, the medical journal The Lancet said there was no benefit to patients with Covid-19 receiving hydroxychloroquine treatment and that its use was even increasing the number of deaths of people receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospitals.

Hydroxychloroquine is a safe drug for malaria and other conditions such as lupus or arthritis but no clinical trials have recommended the use of this drug in the treatment of Covid-19.