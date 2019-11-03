Sports
U.S. President Donald Trump presided attends MMA event in New York City
U.S. President Donald Trump presided over a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) showdown at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (November 02) in his first visit to New York City after declaring his exodus from the Big Apple and as an impeachment inquiry looms over his presidency.
Days after being booed at a World Series game in Washington, Trump was greeted by an ovation paired with a smattering of boos from 20,000 people who gathered to watch fighter Nate Diaz face off against Jorge Masvidal in an Ultimate Fighting Championship match.
Flanked by key Republican lawmakers and his sons, Eric and Don Jr., Trump stood up and waved from his seat just feet from the octagon.
Trump’s visit was his first to New York since announcing he was moving his permanent residence from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
At the match, Masvidal defeated Diaz when a doctor called the fight after Round 3 due to injuries suffered by Diaz.
Other News
Waterpolo
Ferencvaros retains the cup, comes back from 4-goal down. Ferencvaros retained the Super Cup in a thrilling final against Marseille and clinched this trophy for the 4th time in its…
International Football
Bulgaria will play their next competitive home match behind closed doors and pay a 75,000 euro ($83,000) fine, European soccer’s ruling body UEFA ruled on Tuesday (October 29), after finding…
Sports
Current European Fitness Federation Bikini Champion Leanne Bartolo is getting ready to compete in her next high-stakes international competition: the World Fitness Federation, this time in Mexico. Bartolo – who…
Middle Sea Race
The 40th Rolex Middle Sea Race is doing its best to leave a mark on the history of the famous 606nm offshore race. For the moment, that mark appears somewhat…