U.S. President Donald Trump presided attends MMA event in New York City

Posted On Report: Sandro Micallef

U.S. President Donald Trump presided over a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) showdown at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (November 02) in his first visit to New York City after declaring his exodus from the Big Apple and as an impeachment inquiry looms over his presidency.

Days after being booed at a World Series game in Washington, Trump was greeted by an ovation paired with a smattering of boos from 20,000 people who gathered to watch fighter Nate Diaz face off against Jorge Masvidal in an Ultimate Fighting Championship match.

Flanked by key Republican lawmakers and his sons, Eric and Don Jr., Trump stood up and waved from his seat just feet from the octagon.

Trump’s visit was his first to New York since announcing he was moving his permanent residence from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.